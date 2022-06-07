Kenilworth man to run distance of Kyiv to Kharkiv to support armed forces in Ukraine

Connor Carson, of the Kenilworth Runners, will run ten miles a day around the town to cover 300 miles within 30 days to raise money for Army SOS (АРМІЯ SOS) Ukraine

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 7:02 pm
Connor Carson of Kenilworth Runners is running the equivalent distance of 300 miles from Kyiv to Kharkiv to raise money for Army SOS Ukraine (АРМІЯ SOS). Picture submitted.
A Kenilworth man will run hundreds of miles to cover the equivalent distance between two of Ukraine’s major cities to raise money in support of armed forces defending the war-torn country.

Connor Carson of Kenilworth Runners is running the equivalent distance of 300 miles from Kyiv to Kharkiv to raise money for Army SOS Ukraine (АРМІЯ SOS).

He is aiming to complete the challenge by running ten miles around Kenilworth each day over 30 days.

АРМІЯ SOS does not supply weapons but instead provides modern tools and equipment to counter the Russian invasion including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Defense Mapping Software and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT).

For more information about Connor’s challenge, which he started this month, visit the website https://gogetfunding.com/kyiv-to-kharkiv-virtual-300/

