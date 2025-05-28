Kenilworth man to run marathon distance around 'Custard Corner' in memory of his friend
Ian Beasley will be running the inaugural Custard Corner Marathon on Saturday June 21 starting at 10am.
He will cover “well over” 1,100 laps of the small rectangle of yellow tarmac over several hours until he reaches the 26.2-mile distance.
During the challenge he will be joined by 26 fellow members of the Kenilworth Runners club, who will each run a mile with him.
He is raising money for Samaritans in memory of his best friend Noggins.
Ian said: “Noggins was my best man – he was everybody’s best man.
"In the end it got too much for him and he left a gaping hole in our lives on February 9 2024.
"He certainly packed a lot into his half-century and was adored by everyone who met him.
"[He was] an absolute one-off - the ‘life and soul’.
“Noggins had this annoying habit of being brilliant at stuff without even trying.
"For example, he rocked up late to run Coventry Half Marathon after a boozy night out – without any proper training and barely enough time to stub out his cigarette before the race started.
"He finished it in 89 minutes.
"So, it seems like a fitting tribute to run the inaugural Custard Corner Marathon in his honour.”
To find out more about Ian’s challenge or to make a donation to the cause visit https://tinyurl.com/y64n7xhs