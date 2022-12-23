Register
Kenilworth Mayor issues Christmas message to residents

The Mayor of Kenilworth for 2022-2023 has issued a Christmas message for residents in and around the town.

By Kirstie Smith
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 3:14pm
Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke, the Mayor of Kenilworth. Photo by Kenilworth Town Kenilworth
Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke, the Mayor of Kenilworth. Photo by Kenilworth Town Kenilworth

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke, has issued a Christmas message to all residents in the area.

Here's the Mayor's Christmas message:

The festive season is time for family, friends and a much needed break for many people.

The last couple of years have been exceptionally tough, and this year is the first real semblance of ‘normality’ for a lot of us.

If you celebrate Christmas, I hope you have a very merry one, and for those who don’t, I hope you enjoy the holiday season.

I look forward to seeing some of you at Kenilworth Castle on Boxing Day.

See you in 2023

The Mayor will be hosting the annual Boxing Day at the Castle event on December 26.

For more information about events happening in Kenilworth go to: https://kenilworthweb.co.uk/events/