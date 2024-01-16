Kenilworth Mayor talks to Rotary club about her mayoral year – and receives a donation to her charities
The Rotary Club of Kenilworth were pleased to host the Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Alix Dearing, and her husband David, at a recent club meeting where she talked about the things that she has done and experienced during her mayoral year.
The president of the Rotary Club of Kenilworth, David Morgan, said: “We are really pleased to donate to the Mayor’s charities particularly as they will go to the people of Kenilworth.”
Pictured here is Cllr Alix Dearing, receiving a donation to her charities from David Morgan.