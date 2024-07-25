Kenilworth MP slams decision to grant permission to build solar farm near town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenilworth and Southam MP Sir Jeremy Wright has slammed the Government’s decision to grant permission to build a large solar farm near the town.

In July 2023, the proposal to install solar panels to cover an area equivalent to approximately 85 full-size football pitches, to the west of Honiley Road and in the green belt, was given permission to proceed by Warwick District Council’s planning committee despite a recommendation to reject the scheme by the authority’s planning officers.

But the plans were called in by the then Secretary of State for further scrutiny and a four-day inquiry was held by a Government inspector in February.

The site of the solar farm near Kenilworth. Picture supplied

These plans have now been approved by the new Minister of State Matthew Pennycook.

The solar farm would, reportedly, power 6,000 homes.

In the planning report the applicant Enso Green Holdings P Limited has said there is an "urgent" need for renewable energy in a "climate change emergency".

In response to the decision, Sir Jeremy said: “It is disappointing that one of the first acts of the newly-arrived Labour planning minister has been to approve the large solar farm proposed for Honiley.

Kenilworth and Southam MP Sir Jeremy Wright. Credit: Nikki Powell WWW.NK-PHOTOGRAPHY

"I believe this is a mistake. Solar panels are an important part of our renewable power generating capacity, but rooftops and canopies over car parks should be preferred as sites for them rather than agricultural land, especially in the Green Belt.

