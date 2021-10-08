Kenilworth mum is named best antenatal and postnatal course provider in business awards for Coventry and Warwickshire

Helen Keast celebrates at the awards ceremony.

A Kenilworth mum has won The Best Antenatal and Postnatal Course Provider in Coventry & Warwickshire SME Business Award 2021.

Helen Keast's Bump2baby Reality runs courses in Kenilworth and Leamington, which are lead by a team of healthcare providers, and the business also puts on a weekly coffee morning for all expectant and new parents.

She was thrilled to receive the award especially during such challenging times with Covid-19 and the impact that it has had on small businesses

She said: "During the past 18 months, like all small businesses we have had to relook at our service and adapt to fit this new world.

"It has not been easy in fact really hard work to make rapid changes and to keep the service running and changing as permitted with Covid-19 restrictions.

"We have managed to return to in-person hypnobirthing and antenatal classes, which is wonderful.

"Supporting local expectant and new parents has been a team approach, we have also returned to our in-person weekly coffee morning, where parents can access free professional support, a Women’s Health physiotherapy, craniosacral therapist, infant feeding support, antenatal and hypnobirthing support and have a great opportunity to meet other new parents.

‘I was totally shocked to receive this award. It is certainly hard work running your own business, but the reward is great recognition during these challenging times. Bump2baby Reality isn’t just about me, it is the network that has been built around it that makes it such a fantastic service, I couldn’t offer this alone and maintain such a high standard."

Mum Jackie Standen, who has used Bump2Baby Reality's services said ‘Helen’s commitment to and passion for supporting expectant and new parents on what can be the most difficult of journey of their lives really shines through.

"Having attended an antenatal course six years ago, I am still actively involved with the local network and have seen Helen develop and grow Bump2baby Reality to the amazing service it is today, despite all of the challenges, the expectant and new parents are at the heart of everything she does.

Helen never ceases to amaze with the networks she has built from private services to local NHS services.

"Since lockdown restrictions started to be lifted Helen organised and worked hard to bring the new parenting community back to in-person, giving new parents the opportunity to meet others and help reduce the isolation that so many had been experiencing."