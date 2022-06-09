Kenilworth mum taking on Two Castle Run to help other mums in south Warwickshire

A mum from Kenilworth is getting ready to take on the Two Castles Run this weekend to help other mums in south Warwickshire.

The event, which takes place on Sunday (June 12), is an iconic 10km route from Warwick Castle to Kenilworth Castle.

Selina Kermode, 39, mum of two, wanted to do the event to help local families struggling with isolation and hardship so is raising money for Home-Start South Warwickshire.

Selina Kermode will be taking part in the Two Castles Run this weekend. Photo supplied

Selina said “Lockdown opened my eyes to how incredibly hard it can be to be stuck at home with small children.

"Home-Start South Warwickshire is a wonderful charity that sends trained volunteers into homes to support parents. A Home-Start volunteer could be the only other adult that parent sees all week.”

“I’m a very social person and before lockdown my life with my then two-year-old and baby was very full: playgroups, coffee mornings, park trips with friends. I wasn’t just busy I had a great and strong support network.

"The families Home-Start help often can’t even get out of the house so they don’t have that support.”

The Two Castles Run is organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

After Covid restrictions prevented the race from happening for two years, everyone is keen to see the runners in action again. Up to 4,000 people will take part.

“Getting out to run really helped me during lockdown” Selina said. “It was actually a family support worker at my local children’s centre who first suggested I push myself and do a 10k race.

"I did one round Draycote Water in 2018, when my first son was just one. I did that one in an hour but I’ve heard Two Castles is uphill so it’ll be more like 1hr 10 this time I think.”

To sponsor Selina go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Selina-Kermode

Selina is hoping to raise £750 for Home-Start South Warwickshire, as of June 9 she had raised more than £600.