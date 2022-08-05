Kenilworth opticians wants people to put forward charities and good causes for it to support in the town

A Kenilworth opticians is asking townspeople to put forward charities and good causes for it to support in the town.
Specsavers at The Square is encouraging townspeople to nominate a cause, for which it can raise funds for the rest of 2022.
Store director Ambreena Bhatti said: ‘We’d like to encourage people to nominate a cause they feel deserves our support.
"It could be for an individual needing treatment for an illness, or for a nursery that would like to renovate its playground.
“This is a great opportunity for us to engage with the community and help those who need it most.
"If you know of a cause in need, we’d be grateful to hear from you.”
Read more: In Pictures: Take a look at Warwick's festival site where you can watch the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
To nominate a cause, write to Specsavers at 17 The Square, Kenilworth, CV8 1EF or call 01926 865030.
The closing date for nominations is August 31.