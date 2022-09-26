Kenilworth primary school hosting scarecrow hunt - and there's still time to take part

The hunt is an annual event hosted by Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

A primary school in Kenilworth is hosting a scarecrow hunt which continues this week.

The hunt is an annual event hosted by Priors Field Primary School, which is in Clinton Lane.

This year's family-friendly event features creations on the theme of storybook villains.

The trail is set up to go around residential roads and it also gives people taking part the chance to enter a prize draw for those who record all 19 scarecrow names correctly.

It officially opened last Friday (September 23) and will run until this Sunday (October 2).

Maps for the scarecrow hunt are available for £2.50 from the Priors Field PTA website at: www.priorsfieldpta.co.uk