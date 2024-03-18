Kenilworth primary school pupils win award at a national F1 competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of pupils from a primary school in Kenilworth have won an award at a national F1 competition.

The team was one of two from Priors Field Primary School to take part in the Lenovo Primary F1 in Schools 2024 UK National Finals on March 12, bringing home the Research and Development award.

The F1 in Schools competition sees participants design, make, and race miniature F1 cars, with teams assessed across a variety of areas – including car speed, engineering quality, brand identity and verbal presentation skills.

This year’s event was the largest edition of the primary competition, with 42 teams made up of more than two hundred students all attending the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham to take part.

Twelve children from Year 5 at Priors Field Primary School in Clinton Lane attended the finals across two teams, which were called ‘Streamline Sneakers’ and ‘Track Attackers’.

At the regional final held before the national finals, ‘Track Attackers’ came first and ‘Streamline Sneakers’ were third.

The first event on the day was the judging of the pit-stop display and the teams met the judges and talked about their display and project.

They then had a chance to look at the other teams’ displays before presenting their design and engineering portfolio.

Just before lunch the children raced their cars and met the presenters live online. This tested the aerodynamics of their cars as well as the children's reaction times.

The final event was a team presentation.

‘Streamlined Sneakers’ were presented the Research and Development award.

Speaking about the competition, Katie Gane​, headteacher at Priors Field Primary School, said: “Both teams were fantastic and did their very best with fierce competition.

"Streamline Sneakers were nominated in the top three for ‘Team Identity’ and got onto the podium winning the ‘Research and Development’ Award.

“A fantastic finale to a great project.

“Thank you to all our sponsors - Brooks Taylor Projects Ltd, Yorico (school uniform suppliers), Johnsons Cars and Askews Accountants.”