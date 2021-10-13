Kenilworth primary school wins prestigious national award for 'bringing the world into the classroom'

Katie Gane, Priors Field School's headteacher (left) with its modern foreign languages lead Nelly Cain (right) and pupils with the certificate for the British Council International School Award.

A Kenilworth primary school has won a prestigious national award for its work in 'bringing the world into the classroom'.

Priors Field Primary School has received a British Council International School Award for running projects in which children worked with different countries and recognised themselves as global citizens.

The overall aim was for pupils to gain the cultural understanding and skills they need in today’s world.

The work included a variety of international projects lead by Nelly Cain, the school's modern foreign languages leader.

The projects included a variety of activities such as Adventure Monkey (sending a toy monkey around the world to seven countries), writing and sharing letters, a cultural melody involving four countries sharing music and songs, the advent calendar project involving six countries sharing cards and finally the children took part in research for Christmas traditions in the UK and Italy and shared their learning.

The school also has a pen pal project with a school in France and holds numerous language days celebrating cultural diversity.

Nelly said: "I am really thrilled that Priors Field Primary School has been granted the British Council's prestigious International School Award Accreditation.

"This award is given for exceptional work in international education and is the result of our whole school community working together.

"We have built partnerships with schools abroad and developed a network of like-minded schools engaged with us in international projects, which make learning more realistic and more relevant to children and improve their collaborative skills. Like all schools, Priors Field has been affected by the global pandemic but has continued to work with the partner schools in Europe.

"I have been particularly touched by their support and enthusiasm, providing us with the evidence we needed for the award, when were unable to access the E-twinning platform at the start of the year.

"By fostering global awareness and cultural diversity, we have created opportunities for children to explore their role and understanding as global citizens which will prepare them for their future.’

Katie Gane, the school's headteacher, added: "I am so proud of this achievement, particularly with the challenges of the past eighteen months and the global pandemic.

"To continue developing our work with the wider curriculum, languages and cultural diversity has been amazing.