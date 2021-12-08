Kenilworth primary school's PTA bring back Christmas window walk

Maps for the walk cost £2

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:06 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:09 pm
More than 40 families are taking part in the Christmas window walk. Photo supplied

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at St Nicholas C of E Primary School, Kenilworth has brought back a Christmas window walk.

More than 40 families have entered windows into the walk.

The format is the same as previous years, collect the letters on route, work out the phrase then enter the draw for a chance to win a hamper.

Displays will be up until January 2 and maps are available at The Engine, School Lane Chip Shop, Nicola's Hair Shop in Albion Street and Kenilworth Books.

Maps cost £2 and all funds go towards the PTA charity and the work it is currently doing with the school to improve outdoor learning.

