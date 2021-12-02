Kenilworth pub is hosting affordable Christmas party to bring older residents together

The Bear and Ragged Staff in Warwick Road is providing a two or three course meal, live music, teas and coffees, prosecco and gifts from just from just £13.99 to £16.99.

By Oliver Williams
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:29 pm
A Kenilworth pub is putting on an affordable Christmas party to bring the town's older residents together over the festive period.

The Bear and Ragged Staff in Warwick Street will host the Seniors Party event on Wednesday December 15 from noon to 2.30pm.

The pub is offering a offering two or three-course meal, live music, a glass of prosecco, teas and coffees, and a little gift from just £13.99 to £16.99 including a £5 deposit.

General manager Victoria Hatton said: "This time of year can be extremely lonely so I really wanted to get people out and together, feeling a little festive."

Call 01926 857980, visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/warwickshire/bear-ragged-staff/ or pop in to the pub.

