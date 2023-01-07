The Gauntlet in Caesar Road has been closed since October and will reopen under new management

The Gauntlet in Kenilworth.

A Kenilworth pub which has been closed since the autumn will reopen on Monday (January 9).

The Gauntlet in Caesar Road has been closed since October and will reopen under new management.

Advertisement

A announcement was made on the pub’s Facebook page yesterday (Friday January 6) to let people know of the news.

The interior of The Gauntlet in Kenilworth.

Advertisement

The announcement says: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the previous Manager, Simon, for all he did for the community and running a successful pub.

“There are many questions people will have, with raised concerns, and we will do our best to answer a couple now.

Advertisement

“Firstly, The Gauntlet is managed by an independent group, thus Stonegate have no involvement in the day to day running of the pub.

“This has and will always be a community pub, listening to concerns and recommendations that you have.

Advertisement

"We will always listen.”

There are plans to reintroduce theme nights at the pub with customers being encouraged to share ideas with its new manager.

Advertisement

The pub will be showing live sport coverage from next weekend and will open with a new menu from its refurbished kitchen.

Advertisement

Stonegate Group advertised that it was looking for a new tenant for the Gauntlet in September last year after the former tenant Simon Moore decided he did not want to continue running the venue.

He had run the pub since 2018.

Advertisement