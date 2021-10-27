Kenilworth resident thanks community for support at charity fair

Left to right: Sue Osborne, Christine Clewes, Marie Morand, Margaret Smith, Ann Johnson, Brenda Phillips, Vicki Mayo, Freda Padmore and Pat Huggins.

A resident in Kenilworth has thanked the community for its support with her charity fair.

The event was organised by Brenda Phillips and took place last Saturday (October 23)at the community centre in Beauchamp Court, based in Beauchamp Road.

There was a range of clothes, toys, gifts and refreshments as well as a tombola and a raffle.

Brenda held the event in aid of Blood Cancer UK.

Brenda, who has had cancer operations herself, said: "Blood Cancer UK is very important to me as I have lost a sister, brothers, a niece and friends to cancer.

"There was was a steady flow of people and we raised £587.60 and there is £50 online on my Gofundme page.

"Anne Oliver from Blood Cancer Heart England branch came along to see us - that was quite exciting.

"It was very tiring but well worth it they need every penny.

"I would like to thank everyone who came and supported and donated at the Christmas fair. A big thank you to all those that worked so hard with making this happen."