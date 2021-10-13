Kenilworth resident will be organising a Christmas fair for a cause close to her heart

A Kenilworth resident is organising a Christmas fair for a cause that is close to her heart.

The fair, which is raising money for Blood Cancer UK, will feature stalls selling refreshments, toys and clothes - including knitwear.

There will also be a tombola and a raffle.

A resident in Kenilworth is organising a charity Christmas fair for a cause close to her heart. Image supplied

The event, which is being organised by Brenda Phillips, will take place at the community centre in Beauchamp Court, based in Beauchamp Road in Kenilworth, on Saturday October 23 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Brenda, who has had cancer operations herself, said: "Blood Cancer UK is very important to me as I have lost a sister, brothers, a niece and friends to cancer.

"Over the past years I have sold hand made and recycled Christmas cards, knitted toys and craft items to raise funds for the charity and decided this year to go bigger.

"I am hoping to raise £400 and have set up a fundraising page to help towards this goal.

"Every donation would be much appreciated."