Kenilworth residents call for 'urgent review' of Abbey Fields swimming pool plan

A CGI of the exterior of the planned new swimming pool at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

Kenilworth residents are calling for an urgent review of the Abbey Fields swimming pool plan.

An online petition has been launched by Judith Brook, which demands that Warwick District Council (WDC) has “a full and transparent cross-party review of all the options” available for the site where work is currently on hold due to the discovery of medieval remains

In the petition, which currently has more than 850 signatures, Judith says: “The existing plan is very far from the best option, so whatever money has already been spent we believe now is the time to stop and listen to the community.

Aerial view of the the medieval remains which have been discovered at the site in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

“Other potential locations in Kenilworth should be explored.

“WDC declared a Climate Emergency in 2019 but the current design will not meet its goal of being Carbon neutral by 2025.

“A more energy efficient design could cut ongoing utility costs by 30 per cent.

“We need public facilities for safe indoor and outdoor swimming in the district.

“Access, including parking, lighting and footpath safety remain a concern.

“Reducing building size could cut construction costs by around a third.

“The data used in the original 2018 Kenilworth Leisure Facilities Consultation is now almost entirely out of date as it was designed to the outdated 2013 building regulations.”

A public meeting, hosted by WDC and Kenilworth Town Council, was held and streamed live on the district council’s Youtube channel on Wednesday to update residents on the project.

At the meeting, WDC’s project leader Padraig Herlihy said all the main details of the design will remain the same as the original application - which includes a main 25-metre swimming pool, a sun terrace, a second 15-metre indoor family pool and a café and reception.

The project was initially set to cost an estimated £14.7 million but with the changes - which include raising the building’s foundations to protect the medieval remains - it could now rise to up to £22.6 million.

Mr Herlihy pointed out that moving the project to a new site could make the overall cost £26.7 million – an increase of £12 million on the original estimate with a predicted completion time of spring 2028.

He said: “It was important that we looked at theoretical options for moving the site because if there was a £14-million site nearby waiting to go it would’ve been very remiss of us not to have done so.”

Southam and Kenilworth MP Sir Jeremy Wright asked for assurances that the stalled project will go ahead as intended or at all.

Of the latter possibility, he said: "I would find that unacceptable, I expect many others would too.”

WDC leader councillor Ian Davison said “he could not give Sir Jeremy a cast iron guarantee” at this stage as the council is yet to vote on whether to proceed with the project on its current site or if it will go ahead at all.”

An public open day to view the remains will take place at the site next Tuesday from 9am to 5pm.