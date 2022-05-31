Kenilworth residents can have their say on plans to improve well-used footbridge in the town

The footbridge between Farmer Ward Road and Clarke's Avenue . Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

Kenilworth residents are being invited to have their say on proposals to improve a well-used footbridge in the town.

The proposed improvements to the bridge between Clarke’s Avenue and Farmer Ward road will include the removal of barriers plus the widening and resurfacing of the path to create a shared route for walking and cycling.

The scheme would be funded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in partnership with Kenilworth Town Council.

Andrew Milton, the Kenilworth town councillor for the St John’s ward, said: “The council is pleased to be able to support this scheme with funding from the community infrastructure levy.

"I would like to encourage residents to have their say on our plans to improve the footbridge so that they can make the best use of it.”

Warwickshire county councillor Wallace Redford, the portfolio holder for transport & planning, added: “The intention of this partnership scheme between us and Kenilworth Town Council is to provide a more attractive and useable connection between east and west Kenilworth for people of all ages and abilities.

“We want residents in Kenilworth to be able to use a footbridge that is fit for purpose, well-connected, in good condition and is safe for users, so it’s really important to hear the views of those who use it.

“This investment in developing the path will also make it easier for residents to make more sustainable journeys across the town such as cycling or walking.”

More detailed information, including a scheme plan and feedback forms are available online or at Kenilworth Library.

All comments must be submitted by Friday June 24.

The scheme is part of a wider programme of ‘active travel’ projects being discussed with the local community in Kenilworth, to make it easier for people to walk and cycle for short journeys, helping to tackle congestion, improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions and support physical activity.