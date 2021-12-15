Kenilworth residents get tips on slow cooking recipes for the winter

Chef Alistair Lewis with the Warm Hub slow cooking group and project partners from Compassionate Kenilworth and the Kenilworth Centre. Photo by WRCC

Residents in Kenilworth recently learnt slow cooker recipes for the winter thanks to a pilot course held in the town.

The free pilot course, which was made up of three weekly sessions, finished at the Kenilworth Centre this week.

Chef Alistair Lewis taught everyone how to prepare and make tasty, inexpensive meals such as spaghetti bolognese, chicken stew and vegetable curry (with all the accompaniments).

Alistair also shared tips on how to create sauces, select flavourings, how to keep safe in the kitchen, as well as more of his culinary knowledge.

Participants could take home their own slow cooker, ingredients, recipes and tips, plus an energy information pack including a carbon monoxide alarm, thanks to Cadent Gas who sponsored the course.

The slow cooking course was organised by rural charity WRCC, which runs the Warm Hubs project in Warwickshire, in partnership with local charity Compassionate Kenilworth and The

Kenilworth Centre.

Jackie Holcroft, WRCC project manager, said, “We were delighted to work with Alistair and our community partners to develop this pilot slow cooking course in Kenilworth, and we’re very grateful for the group providing us with such positive feedback to help us create future courses.

"The Warm Hubs project focuses on setting up inclusive social activities, helping communities to reconnect, and supporting people to keep warm and safe throughout Warwickshire.”

Rebecca Webb, community development project manager for Compassionate Kenilworth, added: “It was great to work closely with Ali over the past few weeks and the course was a fantastic way to bring the community together to learn valuable life skills.”

Holly Hewitt, The Kenilworth Centre manager, said: “We were really delighted to host an activity that was so inclusive and allowed a group aged from 20 to over 70 to share experiences

and learn together.”

Edward Allard, Cadent customer safeguarding manager, said: “Slow cooking can be such a cost effective, easy and healthy way to prepare food.

"Cadent are committed to supporting inclusive projects like these that benefit local communities by helping to target fuel poverty and social isolation.”

If anyone would like to find out more about starting up a Warm Hub in the community, email: [email protected]