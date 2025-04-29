Kenilworth residents launch petition over planned cycle path in Abbey Fields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kenilworth residents have launched a petition demanding a public consultation over plans to build a cycle path in Abbey Fields.

The online petition, set up by Malcolm Graham, has been signed by more than 250 people.

He said: “The ongoing debate surrounding cycling in Abbey Fields has rumbled on for nearly 20 years with residents divided on whether a cycle path should be permitted.

“The Green/Labour administration at Warwick District Council and Kenilworth Town Council are bringing forward proposals to construct a cycle path through the heart of Abbey Fields routing through or adjacent to the children’s play area and over the bridge by the duck-feeding platform which will not be widened.

“Apparently there was a limited consultation six years ago but Kenilworth has changed significantly over the past few years and has seen significant growth in its population and age demographic as a result of the increase in the number of new houses being built.

"We have also seen the emergence of e-bikes and e-scooters which would be part of any cycling community using the proposed cycle path but with no enforcement to prevent deviation from the designated route.

“I believe that all residents both new and long established should have the opportunity to be consulted on the cycle path proposals, particularly those who use Abbey Fields regularly - the mums and dads with toddlers and prams, senior citizens, the visually impaired, dog walkers, runners et al.”

A six-week consultation by Warwick District Council was expected to start early this year.

It will now not take place until after the Warwickshire County Council elections in May.

To view the petition visit https://tinyurl.com/48faru6n