Kenilworth residents to see council tax rise to help support projects in the community

TheKenilworthCentre in the town is one of the projects that will be supported.

Kenilworth Town Council is set to increase its portion of council tax, which it says will be used to help support projects in the community.

At the January town council meeting, councillors unanimously approved a proposal to support theKenilworthCentre with core funding of £75,000 over three years.

Mandy Brougham, chair of the trustees of theKenilworthCentre, said: “We are delighted to receive this core funding from the town council.

"Since 2015 we have operated without any core funds, relying on lettings income and charity donations to operate a significant building in the centre of town and support for local young people.

"As a result of Covid-19 and inflation the charity’s reserves have been eroded.

"This funding will enable the centre to maintain its services, particularly to young people, and will give us a sustainable platform from which we can further fund-raise and develop new services for the community and explore sources of income.”

Cllr James Kennedy, leader of the town council added: “The council is committed to enhancing opportunities for young people in the town and theKenilworthCentre, through its youth club and mentoring programme at Kenilworth School provides a life-changing experience.

"With the lack of core funding from central government and with an increasing number of new residents moving into the town looking for community activities, I am pleased that the town council can provide support for one of the key facilities in our community.”

"The council will be monitoring closely both how the centre continues to develop new services and the centre's progress in its fundraising.”

The council says it also has a programme of improvements for some new projects, including the next phase of Wayfinding, verge wildflower planting, and a Business and Visitor Economy Forum.

Some of this funding will come from reserves, but it will also be necessary to increase the precept (the money the council receives from council tax) by £1.95 a year for a band D council tax payer.

Cllr Richard Dickson, chair of the council’s finance and general services committee, said: "For less than the price of one extra cup of coffee each year for a typical household in Kenilworth, the council will be able to support theKenilworthCentre and continue to deliver and improve high quality services across the town.