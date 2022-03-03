Kenilworth restaurant joins line-up for Warwick's Pub in the Park Festival

The Cross at Kenilworth will be joining the Warwick Pub in the Park festival. Photo supplied by the Cross at Kenilworth

A Kenilworth restaurant has joined the line-up for Warwick's Pub in the Park Festival.

Last year it was announced that Tom Kerridge would be bringing back his festival to Warwick for a third year.

Celebrity chef James Martin will be hosting the three day event, which is taking place June 10-12 in St Nicholas Park in Warwick, alongside British pastry chef and judge on Junior Bake Off Ravneet Gill.

The Cross at Kenilworth will once again be joining the line-up of restaurants, which also includes; Tom Kerridge’s The Hand and Flowers, Atul Kochhar's restaurants, Andrew Pern’s The Star Inn, Stephen Terry’s The Hardwick, and Warwick’s The Rose and Crown.

Some music names for Warwick have already been announced as Natalie Imbruglia (Friday evening), McFly (Saturday evening) and Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Sunday).

The event will also feature chef demonstrations, stalls and a kid’s area.

Tom Kerridge said: “We’re so excited to be bringing some seriously top notch chefs and their incredible pubs and restaurants to the towns we love this year.

"Food is at the very heart of what we do. I’ve had a sneak peek at the menus and I’ve definitely got my eye on a few of the dishes - we can’t wait for you to try them.”