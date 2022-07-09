Kenilworth restaurant owner wins award at 'The Oscars of the hospitality industry'

A Kenilworth restaurant owner has won an award at 'The Oscars of the hospitality industry'.

Andreas Antona, owner of Michelin-starred The Cross at Kenilworth in New Street among other top establishments, has been recognised by renowned judges including chefs Tom Kerridge and Phil Howard as The Restaurateur of the Year [Indepdendent] at The Catey Awards.

He was not only picked by the panel for his 'exemplary credentials' but his work to mentor and nurture talented young chefs within the industry.

Andreas Antona with his Catey award. Photo courtesy of Michelle Koyah.

Andreas said: “I feel very honoured, humbled and privileged to be recognised as The Cateys Restaurateur of the Year - Independent by my industry peers.

"It means such a lot to me and it’s created a real buzz amongst my teams.

"I’d like to thank all the judges, those who nominated me and the Caterer team for organising such a fantastic awards event.”

The Cateys are organised by The Caterer, a weekly UK business magazine for hospitality professionals.

The Cross at Kenilworth. Photo courtesy of Michelle Koyah.

The magazine said: “Described by The Times as "the godfather of modern Birmingham food", Antona has built two of the most respected restaurants and founded the Antona at Home meals delivery service, Soko – an artisan and pâtisserie business – and Eureka, a successful cookery school.

“Antona has also done much to mentor and encourage chef talent.

"He is one of the key UK figures for Bocuse d'Or and an ambassador for University College Birmingham for 35 years.

“Having dealt with serious illness, he puts particular emphasis on looking after employees' mental health and wellbeing.

“He has also worked with psychotherapist Stelios Kiosses, who has implemented his course in the psychology of food at Harvard.

"The pair are now working towards establishing modules at University College Birmingham.”