Kenilworth restaurant wins Tripadvisor award for the third year running

The Cross at Kenilworth. Picture supplied

Travel website Tripadvisor has recognised Kenilworth restaurant The Cross as one of its 2022 Travellers’ Choice award-winner.

This is the third year running that the Michelin-starred restaurant in New Street has achieved the accolade.

The Travellers’ Choice awards celebrate restaurants that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe and are based on reviews and ratings over the past year.

Adam Bennett, executive chef at The Cross, said: “Like all restaurants we continue to face big challenges but to know that we are delivering great experiences to our guests and receiving awards such as this makes the determination worthwhile.

"It’s also a big credit to the team who continue to work incredibly hard to deliver the standards expected of a Michelin-starred pub.”

The Cross has a consistently high rating on Tripadvisor.

Guest reviews can be read here https://bit.ly/3RRZPVi

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor said: ““The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.

"Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

"Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travellers' new demands.

"You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."