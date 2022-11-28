Kenilworth Rotary Club’s fundraising advent calendar raises £12k after selling out ahead of schedule

The money will be shared amongst various good causes in and around the town including including The Waverley Centre, The Myton Hospices, Compassionate Kenilworth, The Kenilworth Centre and the Talisman Theatre

Members of Kenilworth Rotary Club with the Advent calendars. Photo supplied

A fundraising advent calendar created and sold in support of various good causes in and around Kenilworth has sold out ahead of schedule.

The Rotary Club of Kenilworth, which organised the the Kenilworth Advent Calendar creation and sale, has said it is proud to announce the success of the new fundraising initiative in which about 3,000 copies of the calendar were sold for £5 each within six weeks raising £12,000.

This will be split between good causes including The Waverley Centre, The Myton Hospices, Compassionate Kenilworth, The Kenilworth Centre and the Talisman Theatre.

There are £5,000 worth of prizes, donated by retailers and other businesses in Kenilworth, to be won by those who have bought copies of the calendar.

These include Michelin star meals, jewellery and red letter days.

From Thursday (December 1) calendar owners can check the website www.kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk to see if they have won the prize of the day.

Winning numbers will also be displayed on a noticeboard in Talisman Square.

The club has said: “It just remains for all of us in Rotary to wish everyone luck when they check to see if they’ve won.

"Some prizes are time-limited so please look early and often.

The club is seeking volunteers who would enjoy working on this and other initiatives.

