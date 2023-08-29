Kenilworth Rotary Club’s successful Advent Calendar is back for 2023 - with £6,000 worth of prizes to be won

Prizes donated by local businesses include free meals and drinks, free hairdos, cash prizes, family passes to Warwick Castle and the Wave water park, household items, jewellery and more.

Following the success of last year’s Advent Calendar, which raised over £13,000 for local causes, Kenilworth Rotary Club is producing a new Advent Calendar for 2023.

Nigel Wilkins's amazing photo of the Northern Lights, with Kenilworth Castle in the foreground, will feature on the front of the calendar, which is one of Rotary’s fundraising projects, together with the Two Castles Run and the Tree of Light in Talisman Square.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a traditional Advent Calendar in that it has 24 numbered doors, one for each day of Advent from December 1-24, with something special behind each door. But what makes this Advent Calendar special is what’s behind the doors, which is a list of five prizes each day, 120 prizes in total, each of which has been donated by a local business, including free meals and drinks, free hairdos, cash prizes, family passes to Warwick Castle and the Wave water park, household items, jewellery and more. The total value is over £6,000.

Nigel Wilkins's amazing photo of the Northern Lights, with Kenilworth Castle in the foreground, will feature on the front of the calendar,

Malcolm Matthews, from the Kenilworth Rotary Club, said: "The Kenilworth Advent Calendar doubles as a kind of raffle. Each calendar carries a unique number, so it acts as a giant raffle ticket and each day during Advent, we’ll select five calendars at random to win the five prizes for that day, the first number selected wins the first prize on the list, the second number wins the second prize and so on.

"Winning numbers will be listed daily on our soon-to-go-live, dedicated website: www.kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk, in other media and by a hard copy, updated daily, posted on the glass-fronted notice board, between Costa Coffee and WH Smith in Talisman Square. We’ll tell winners how to collect their prizes at that time.

"And if you’re interested in having some fun by helping us raise money for good causes through this or other projects, do please email us at [email protected] We’d love to hear from you."