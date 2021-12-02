Kenilworth Rugby Club's relocation now one step closer thanks to land deal with developer

The relocation of Kenilworth Rugby Football Club (KRFC) is now a step closer thanks to a land deal.
The club has announced that its planned relocation from its current Glasshouse Lane sites is now closer with the signing of an agreement to sell its land to Bloor Homes Ltd who plan to develop it for housing as part of the Warwick District Local Plan.
The club says this move allows it to focus on achieving completion of the sale and the acquisition of its new site to the east of Warwick Road to the south of the town.
KRFC Chairman, Johnny Marsh, said: “The agreement we’ve reached with Bloor Homes marks a major milestone in our exciting plans for the Club and provides confidence that our
long-awaited relocation programme will now go ahead.
"Once developed, our new home will provide a top-class facility along with good social and well-being benefits of rugby and other sports to our local community across all age groups.
"The development will see two junior and five senior pitches, as well as a two-storey clubhouse.
"The ground floor of the clubhouse will be dedicated for a strength and conditioning gym, changing rooms, and other facilities.
"The first floor then houses a members’ bar, large function room and meeting rooms.”
It is anticipated that work to develop the new grounds and clubhouse will start in spring 2022 and that KRFC’s relocation will take place in the summer of 2023.