Kenilworth Rugby Club's relocation now one step closer thanks to land deal with developer

What the KRFC new site could look like. Image supplied

The relocation of Kenilworth Rugby Football Club (KRFC) is now a step closer thanks to a land deal.

The club has announced that its planned relocation from its current Glasshouse Lane sites is now closer with the signing of an agreement to sell its land to Bloor Homes Ltd who plan to develop it for housing as part of the Warwick District Local Plan.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club says this move allows it to focus on achieving completion of the sale and the acquisition of its new site to the east of Warwick Road to the south of the town.

An aerial view of the new KRFC site. Image supplied

KRFC Chairman, Johnny Marsh, said: “The agreement we’ve reached with Bloor Homes marks a major milestone in our exciting plans for the Club and provides confidence that our

long-awaited relocation programme will now go ahead.

"Once developed, our new home will provide a top-class facility along with good social and well-being benefits of rugby and other sports to our local community across all age groups.

"The development will see two junior and five senior pitches, as well as a two-storey clubhouse.

"The ground floor of the clubhouse will be dedicated for a strength and conditioning gym, changing rooms, and other facilities.

"The first floor then houses a members’ bar, large function room and meeting rooms.”