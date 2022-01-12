Kenilworth Rugby Football Club helps raise much-needed funds for Myton Hospice

Members of the Kenilworth Rugby Football Club helped to raise much-needed funds for the Myton Hospices before Christmas.
The club was held its annual pre-match Christmas lunch on December 18, which the club said was well attended with everyone taking Lateral Flow Tests that morning.
Although the match against Wolverhampton RFC was called off due to concerns over Covid-19, the lunch was deemed a success.
Club chairman Johnny Marsh said: “I am delighted that KRFC will be donating £1,000 to Myton Hospice to support their fantastic work providing end-of-life care to hundreds of people each year in our local community.
"This is thanks to the generosity of our members and to the numerous sponsors, individuals and local organisations who kindly donated prizes to our Christmas raffle and auction including The Virgins and Castle, The Almanack, Wasps RFC, Coventry RFC, Carlsberg Marston, Purity Brewing, The British Motor Museum and others.”