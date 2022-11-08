The 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout Group is once again running its Christmas card delivery service.

The service will cover Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow.

Collections will take place in Kenilworth from late November at the following places: Kenilworth Books, GDT Automobiles, Steve Crowe Butchers, Farthing Gallery and Tearoom, Leyes Lane Pharmacy - and at All Saints Church, Leek Wootton and village clubs in Stoneleigh and Ashow. Last collection date from these points is Friday December 16.

There will also be collections in Talisman Square, Kenilworth on Saturday December 3, 10 and 17, 9.30am – 3.30pm.

Deliveries will take place from Sunday December 18.

A spokesperson for the scouts said: "The cost per card is less than half the cost of a second class stamp, only 30p per card.

"We continue to operate the service safely and efficiently for all involved, hence the collection points will not have change available - excess payments are treated as donations."