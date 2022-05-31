Kenilworth Show set to make a triumphant return this weekend

Some of the crowd at a previous Kenilworth Show. Picture submitted.

The Kenilworth Show is set for a triumphant return over the coming jubilee weekend.

The event, taking place at the Stoneleigh Park Estate on Saturday (June 4), is Warwickshire’s largest one-day agricultural show but, due to Covid-19, hasn’t taken place since 2019.

The show, which will run from 9am to 5.30pm will include an RAF Hurricane flypast, equine events, dog shows, classic cars and Jubilee cream teas.

Classic cars, vintage tractors and modern machinery will all be on show throughout the day, with events such as the gun dog scurry, equine ring events, and the grand parade of livestock.

The Discovery Barn will explore the future of agriculture and sustainability with engaging activities for the next generation.

There will be live music and performing arts in the Village Green and the return of the Inter Hunt Relay.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, which is organised by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society, said: “This is one of the most significant shows in recent memory, not only as it falls on the weekend of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but due to the monumental team effort that has gone into bringing the Kenilworth Show back in style after three years.

“Our hugely popular rural and countryside attractions will all be in full swing at our new site near Stoneleigh Village, and we have taken precautions to ensure that is a safe and enjoyable day for those making short trips from Coventry and South Warwickshire, and anyone else travelling from further afield.

“It is set to be a massive day for the region’s agricultural industry and an unmissable day out for families and visitors of all ages.”

This year’s show will take place at a site on Stoneleigh Road near the A46.

This is different from previous years due to HS2 works taking place in the area.

Tickets purchased in advance are £15, or £20 on the day, with show guides also available to pre-order.

Under 16s go free.