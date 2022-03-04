Kenilworth Show to return after three-year break to a new site

Kenilworth Show will return this year and it will also be on a new site. Photo supplied

The Kenilworth Show will bring its three-year hiatus to an end when it returns to the Warwickshire countryside this year with a new site just minutes away from its former location.

Coventry and Warwickshire’s largest one-day agricultural show will return on Saturday, June 4 and has a brand-new site.

The site, which is located on the Stoneleigh Park Estate, will provide free parking to visitors and easy access from the A46 and surrounding road networks.

The show, which regularly attracts more than 12,000 people from across the region, will feature a jam-packed day of classic events on the weekend of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Organisers have delved through show archives to deliver a day filled with events and activities that pay homage to its roots.

The show, which is organised annually by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS) will feature a wide range of entertainment and competitions that reflect the show’s heritage, celebrating the very best in agriculture.

It will showcase modern and vintage machinery, livestock and equine, traditional homecraft competitions along with a variety of exhibitors and trade stands.

Dogs will be welcome at the show and visitors can enjoy various dog displays and the gun dog show.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “We have moved to a temporary site this year as our original site remains impacted by the ongoing HS2 works opposite Stoneleigh Park.

“This temporary site is just a few minutes from the old site, with good access both on and off site and in terms of surrounding road networks.

"All of our activities and events will be in in one field – our countryside area would ordinarily take place in a separate location.

“There is a keen emphasis from our team this year to take the show back to its roots and celebrate our young farmers who are putting in a tremendous effort to enable a fantastic show on the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

“All of our most popular events will return this year, including the gun dog scurry, modern machinery showcase, grand parade of livestock, and the inter-hunt relay, and we will also be hosting a special Jubilee cream tea for visitors.”

Colin Hooper, estates director at Stoneleigh Park, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome the local farming and agriculture community, and families from across Coventry, Warwickshire and beyond, back to the estate for the long-anticipated return of the Kenilworth Show.

“A day out in the Warwickshire countryside is sure to be a fantastic way to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and we are keen as keen as ever to find out what show organisers have in store for this year’s event.”

Tickets for the Kenilworth Show are priced at £15 for adults and under 16s go free, however they will still require tickets.