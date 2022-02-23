Kenilworth students hand over time capsule to developers at new school site

Students present some of the contents of the time capsule to Morgan Sindall Construction project director Richard Frape.

Students and the head of Kenilworth School have handed over a time capsule to contractors building their new £44 million school in Glasshouse Lane.

Head Hayden Abbott and members of the student council presented the capsule to some of the construction team for burial in the school courtyard later in the year.

Students spent weeks gathering objects which reflect modern day life to put in the narrow capsule, including artwork, information on GCSEs and A levels and lateral flow tests as a reminder of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students join Kenilworth School head Hayden Abbott at the new site to hand over the time capsule to Morgan Sindall Construction project director Richard Frape.

Some students wrote letters to the school children who may inspect the contents when it is dug up in a far-off century.

Mr Abbott said: "We have loved watching the new school sprout from the ground.

"An immense amount of hard work, dedication and energy has gone into the project over the past couple of years and to see it reach this stage is quite emotional.

"The construction team has kept us abreast at every stage and has involved many of our students in aspects of the build such as energy efficiency and design features.

"We are looking forward later in the year to helping bury the time capsule which will be discovered by another generation of learners in a future century."

Richard Fielding, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: "The time capsule has certainly heightened excitement amongst pupils for their new home which we are proudly delivering.