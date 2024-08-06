Kenilworth table tennis player wins gold medals for Team GB at European Transplant Games
Boryana Nankova has just returned from the European Transplant Sports Championships held in Lisbon between July 21 and 28.
There, as the captain of Team GB, she won Gold Medals in both the Women's singles Table Tennis and Women's doubles Table Tennis competitions.
Team GB also won the Best Overall Team Trophy.
Boryana said she wants to highlight the benefits of organ transplantation and the importance of organ donation for the 8,000 people still on the national waiting list.
In 2013, she became very ill and needed a second liver transplant after the first one she underwent failed.
Her road to recovery was long and hard but in 2018 she joined Team GB at the first European Transplant Games in Sardinia where she won a Gold Medal.
Since then she has won numerous medals at British, European and World events for Team GB.