Kenilworth Talking News hosts annual lunch for listeners and volunteers

The lunch was held in the Parish Centre of St Francis of Assisi Church in Kenilworth and was attended by the Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr James Kennedy; the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Ruggy Singh; and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy.

The chairs of the Kenilworth Round Table and the Kenilworth Lions Club were at the event.

Starting off the lunch, the chair of Kenilworth Talking News, Gerry Lawrence, welcomed the attendees with a thank you message to the listeners and volunteers at the event.

Kenilworth Talking News recently hosted an annual lunch for its listeners and its volunteers. Photo by Kenilworth Talking News

The Kenilworth Talking News, which is part of the UK-wide organisation Talking News, provides fortnightly local news for residents in the area who are blind or partially sighted.

The broadcast can also be obtained through the internet or a ‘smart speaker’ device.

The Kenilworth service has been broadcasting for around 35 years, thanks to the teams of volunteers who make recordings every two weeks at the Waverley Day Centre studio in the town.

Listeners receive the news on a memory stick through the post and the service is free.

The service uses local newspapers such as The Leamington and Warwick Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News and the editions contain around 45 minutes of news, covering the Kenilworth, Leamington, Warwick and surrounding areas.

Anyone wishing to receive the Kenilworth Talking News can apply via the Waverley Day Centre in Kenilworth by leaving their details by calling 01926 852 365 or through email: [email protected]