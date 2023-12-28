Kenilworth Tennis Club to host open day for squash and racketball in late January

The event, which will include free coaching, friendly matches, equipment demonstrations and a chance for people to meet potential fellow new players and members, will take place at the club in Crackley Lane on January 20 from noon to 5pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenilworth Tennis Squash and Croquet Club (KTSCC) will host a free open day to introduce squash and racketball to new players in January.

The Let’s Play event will take place at the club in Crackley Lane on Saturday January 20 from noon to 5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be aimed at all ages and skill levels with coaches on hand to provide expert advice.

A poster for the open day.

There will also be equipment demonstrations, friendly matches for players to take part in and a chance for people to discover the vibrant squash and racketball community at the club and the thrill of both sports in a friendly and welcoming environment.

All equipment will be provided with players asked to bring suitable footwear.

Steve Townsend, head squash coach at KTSCC, said: "With the inclusion of Squash in the 2028 Olympics, this is a fantastic opportunity for our club to introduce the sport to a new audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Squash and racketball are fantastic sports that promote fitness, skill development, and a strong sense of community.

"Let’s Play is a great opportunity for everyone to give squash and racketball a go and to see why they are played worldwide."

For more information email [email protected] or register using the following link: https://mailchi.mp/ktscc/sqaushrball-open-day-20th-jan-24