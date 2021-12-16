Kenilworth theatre is set to welcome back audiences for first time since March last year when it stages Christmas pantomime

'Spring cleaning' at the Talisman Theatre in Kenilworth.

A Kenilworth theatre is getting ready to welcome audiences back for the first time since March last year.

A crew of people have cleaned the Talisman Theatre from top to bottom, getting the venue back to its best after it has been closed for more than 20 months.

The group gave the auditorium a fresh lick of paint, cleaned and swept from top to bottom and polished every surface.

The theatre's maintenance manager Richard Crump said: ‘We had a great turn out of Theatre members over the weekend and although a fair bit of coffee was drunk and biscuits consumed, we achieved everything we wanted to make sure we’re ready to open our doors this Christmas."

The theatre has recently spent around £90,000 to improve the safety and well-being of audiences, along with actors and volunteers via a new air exchange system and other measures.

Nigel Elliott, chair of the theatre, said: "We’re a small theatre holding just over 150 patrons, but it was really important to us that we do everything we can to keep our audiences safe when they visit us.

"Of course, everyone now has to wear a mask, however we hope patrons will be reassured by the significant investment we’ve made."

The Talisman is due to throw open its doors this Christmas with the family friendly pantomime Puss in Boots from tomorrow (Friday December 17) and up to and including Saturday January 1, Puss in Boots.