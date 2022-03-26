Kenilworth theatre plans to upgrade its premises thanks to a £75,000 grant

The Talisman Theatre Company logo.

A Kenilworth theatre company has received a £75,000 grant boost which it will use to upgrade its premises.

The Talisman Theatre Company will use the money, which it has been given following a successful application HS2's community and environment fund, to build a new fringe stage, bar and reception area at its premises in Barrow Road.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for transport & planning, said: “It is fantastic news for Kenilworth residents and lovers of the arts alike that the Talisman Theatre Company has been successful in their bid for HS2 CEF funding.

"This extra injection of cash will enable the company to continue its growth and bolster its position as a well loved and respected venue for the arts in Warwickshire.

“Whether people agree with the HS2 scheme or not, it is important that Warwickshire is allocated a fair share of this funding pot.

"I want to encourage more local groups to bid for a share of HS2 funding to gain some benefit for the places affected by the construction and operation of the new railway.”