Kenilworth theatre set to perform Agatha Christie psychological thriller
The Stranger is a play adapted from her own short story ‘Philomel Cottage’ which was first published in 1924.
The narrative revolves around Enid, who breaks off her long-standing engagement to marry the charming and mysterious Gerald. They move to a secluded country cottage, which initially seems like a romantic escape.
However, the story takes a dark turn as secrets unravel, and Enid discovers that Gerald may not be the man she thought he was.
A spokesperson from Priory Theatre said: “The play explores themes of deception, love, and the realization that sometimes the greatest danger can come from those closest to us.
"It’s a psychological thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, culminating in a dramatic and unexpected climax.”
The production runs from September 4 to September 14.
Tickets are available online at: www.priorytheatre.co.uk/whatson/the-stranger or via the booking line 0333 666 3366