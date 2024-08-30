Kenilworth theatre set to perform Agatha Christie psychological thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Priory Theatre in Kenilworth will be performing Agatha Christie’s psychological thriller “The Stranger” this September.

The Stranger is a play adapted from her own short story ‘Philomel Cottage’ which was first published in 1924.

The narrative revolves around Enid, who breaks off her long-standing engagement to marry the charming and mysterious Gerald. They move to a secluded country cottage, which initially seems like a romantic escape.

However, the story takes a dark turn as secrets unravel, and Enid discovers that Gerald may not be the man she thought he was.

A spokesperson from Priory Theatre said: “The play explores themes of deception, love, and the realization that sometimes the greatest danger can come from those closest to us.

"It’s a psychological thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, culminating in a dramatic and unexpected climax.”

The production runs from September 4 to September 14.

Tickets are available online at: www.priorytheatre.co.uk/whatson/the-stranger or via the booking line 0333 666 3366