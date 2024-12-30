Kenilworth theatre takes school pupils on backstage tour of its upcoming ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Pupils from Baginton Fields Academy were invited for a backstage tour of Talisman theatre. Photo supplied by Talisman Theatre

Kenilworth’s Talisman Theatre recently hosted pupils from Baginton Fields Academy for a backstage tour of the theatre ahead of its upcoming production.

The theatre is hosting its first relaxed performance for the 2024 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, written by Stephen Duckham.

This performance, on January 1, is designed to create an inclusive and welcoming theatre experience for neurodiverse families.

In anticipation of the milestone, pupils from Baginton Fields Academy, which is a specialist secondary school catering to students with a range of special educational needs. were invited for a backstage tour.

The visit included a technical demonstration in the lighting control room led by chairman Nigel Elliott, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of props by Corrina Jacob, and a conversation with set designer Wendy Morris, who shared her sketchbook and final touches to the set painting.

As part of the pupils’ involvement, they has been preparing special sensory bags to enhance the experience for families attending the relaxed performance.

These bags will include carefully chosen items designed to support individuals with sensory needs.

During the tour, pupils participated in a sing-along of the pantomime song sheet led by Sean Noone, assistant head at Baginton Fields Academy and the actor playing the lovable “Silly Billy” Tommy Trot.

The visit also featured an appearance by Buttercup the Cow, played by Rosie Gowers, who invited pupils onstage to try on the costume and enjoy a bit of dancing fun.

The Talisman team used the visit to share details of the adjustments being made for the relaxed performance and to gather valuable feedback from the pupils about creating a welcoming environment for neurodiverse audience members.

Sean Noone said: “It’s wonderful to see local venues like the Talisman Theatre making genuine efforts to create more inclusive experiences.

"A relaxed performance can make such a difference for students like ours, and this backstage visit has been a fantastic opportunity for them to understand how a show comes together.”

He added, “The students have been enthusiastic about assembling the sensory bags. Drawing from their own experiences with additional sensory needs, they’ve come up with thoughtful and creative ideas for what should go into the bags.

"They know these small touches will help others enjoy the show.”

Pantomime director Gill Halford, a seasoned contributor to the Talisman’s productions, expressed her excitement about introducing this inclusive format.

“Pantomime is all about fun, laughter, and bringing people together.

"We’re thrilled to offer a relaxed performance and are deeply grateful to the Kenilworth Lions for their sponsorship, which has made the creation of sensory bags possible.

"We can’t wait to welcome families to this special show.”

The relaxed performance will include softer lighting, the absence of pyrotechnics, a calm space for those needing a break during the show, and an environment where audience movement and noise are embraced.

Additionally, a visual story pack and video tour of the theatre are available on the Talisman Theatre’s website to help families familiarise themselves with the venue, story, and characters ahead of time.

The relaxed performance of Jack and the Beanstalk will take place on January 1 at 2.30pm during the production’s run.

For more information, go to: https://talismantheatre.co.uk/whats-on/jack-and-the-beanstalk-relaxed-performance

Tickets for all performances are at: www.talismantheatre.co.uk or by contacting the Box Office directly at 01926 856548.