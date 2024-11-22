Kenilworth Town Council launches leaflet to welcome new residents

The launch of the leaflet. Picture supplied.

Kenilworth Town Council has this week launched a new initiative to welcome new residents to the town so that they feel part of the town’s community.

The strength of community life in Kenilworth is often said by residents to be one of the things they value most about living in the town.

This includes the range of community activities and regular events, as well as the sports and leisure facilities and the residents’ pass for entry to Kenilworth castle.

The Council has therefore created a new leaflet, which will be available in print and online formats, that estate agents and new home sales offices will give to all new residents when they move into the town.

The print costs of the leaflet have been paid for by Warwick District Council.

When new community groups are created and new regular community events become established, these will be added to subsequent editions of the leaflet.

Launching the new initiative Cllr Alan Chalmers, Mayor of Kenilworth, said: ”The council is very conscious that over the next few years the town will welcome lots of new residents (both homeowners and tenants).

“Our aim is to encourage and enable them to feel part of community life here and to get involved and shape all that makes Kenilworth such a great place in which to live.”