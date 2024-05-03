Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club pays tribute to former player Worcestershire spin bowler Josh Baker

WORCESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Josh Baker of Worcestershire poses for a portrait during the Worcestershire CCC photocall at New Road on April 03, 2024 in Worcester, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club has paid tribute to its former player the Worcestershire spin bowler Josh Baker.

Josh, who was born in Redditch and represented England at Under-19 level, died aged just 20 this week.

On their X account, the The Wardens have said: “We are shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of our friend and team mate Josh Baker. “Josh joined our club in 2021 - since then we have shared many happy times together on and off the field and hoped to share many more.

"We send all of our love to Paul, Lisa and family.”

On their X account, Warwickshire County Cricket Club have also posted: “Our heartfelt condolences go to Josh's family, friends and Worcestershire colleagues on hearing this tragic news.