Warm Hubs are warm, safe places where people can enjoy refreshments and activities such as board games, puzzles, crafts and books. Plus there’s energy saving tips, home safety information, free carbon monoxide alarms, and links to other community support services, eg Safer Neighbourhood police.

The weather outside was frightful but The Kenilworth Winter Warm Hub Christmas party was delightful.

This event, which took place last Friday (December 9) was part of WRCC (Warwickshire Rural Community Council)’s Warm Hubs initiative, sponsored by Cadent Gas, which runs throughout Warwickshire and Solihull.

Advertisement

Warm Hubs are warm, safe places where people can enjoy refreshments and activities such as board games, puzzles, crafts and books.

Kenilworth residents with WRCC, Compassionate Kenilworth, SVP Kenilworth and local police enjoying mince pies and bacon sandwiches at the Winter Warm Hub. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Those attending also receive energy saving tips, home safety information, free carbon monoxide alarms and links to other community support services including police Safer Neighbourhood teams.

Most importantly, everyone who comes to a Warm Hub is made to feel welcome and part of a community.

Advertisement

Magda, a regular attendee at the Kenilworth hub, said: “I have found friendship, support and an open door from people who I never knew before.

”Some people drop in for a coffee and a quick chat, whereas others stay all morning to enjoy all the activities on offer."

Advertisement

Kenilworth’s Winter Warm Hub, which runs every Tuesday from 9am to 1pm is one of more than fifty new events that have been started by WRCC and local groups such as Compassionate Kenilworth and Kenilworth SVP to support communities across the county this winter.

Advertisement

There will be another special Kenilworth Christmas event at St Francis of Assisi church on Tuesday December 20.