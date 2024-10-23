Kenilworth woman teams up with church organist for dementia friendly concerts

Cindy Neale, who has lived in Kenilworth for 28 years, started her initiative of performing dementia friendly recitals in 2023 after being inspired by her work in care. A singer and violinist herself, Cindy has teamed up with Coventry based church organist Tim Sheasby, who plays classical and contemporary pieces on a grand piano, for the concerts. Photo supplied

A woman from Kenilworth has teamed up with a church organist to put on dementia friendly concerts.

Cindy Neale, who has lived in Kenilworth for 28 years, started her initiative of performing dementia friendly recitals in 2023 after being inspired by her work in care.

A singer and violinist herself, Cindy has teamed up with Coventry based church organist Tim Sheasby, who plays classical and contemporary pieces on a grand piano, for the concerts.

Cindy Neale helping out at a fundraising events for Dementia UK. Photo supplied

The next concert is due to take place on Wednesday October 30 at Whateley House, in Priory Road in Kenilworth.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the initiative, Cindy said: “Since embarking on a career in care with Home Instead, I have obviously had dealings with a number of clients with dementia, and have become fascinated by the positive impact that music has on them.

“I frequently sing and play the violin for them in their own homes, but I started to think about what a wonderful thing it would be for them to have a proper "concert" experience, and take them to a venue to enjoy some music with others.

“I did some local research and enquiries; as I expected, most concerts were not entirely suitable for my people with dementia – either they were too long or too formal, and it unfortunately wouldn't have been appropriate for people with dementia who like to hum and sing along, or move with the music.

“This is why I believe our tailor-made dementia piano recitals have led to a brilliant opportunity for those with dementia; Tim knows their music preferences so he plays all their favourites, and of course they are encouraged to chat, sing, hum, and tap their feet if they wish.”

"It's wonderfully relaxed and informal, very different from a normal concert, but gives them the experience of going out and hearing a highly skilled pianist on a lovely piano in a beautiful venue.”

Cindy added: “I feel that music is so important and enriching for people with dementia.

"Music and memory are powerfully intertwined; it lights up emotional memories, helps reduce anxiety and depression, it maintains speech and language, and enhances quality of life.”

The concert on October 30 is due to start at 5.30pm and is open to anyone who lives with dementia and their family members.

Those attending are asked to email: [email protected] so refreshment and seating numbers can be arranged.

Attendees are also welcome to make contributions towards the initiative on the night, which is used towards travel costs and refreshments.