Table tennis player Boryana Nankova, who survived two liver transplants, has already won medals at international Transplant Games competitions

A Kenilworth woman who survived two liver transplants will take part in another international competition in the sport that she loves.

Table tennis player Boryana Nankova, will represent Team GB at The Perth 2023 World Transport Games.

In 2013, Boryana became very ill and needed a second liver transplant after the first one she underwent failed.

Boryana Nankova brought home a gold and a bronze medal from the European Transplant Games in 2018.

Her road to recovery was long and hard but in 2018 she joined Team GB ather first European Transplant Games in Sardinia.

There she won a Gold Medal.

She the went on to represent the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where she at her first British Transplant Games in August 2018, where I won Silver Medal followed by a Bronze Medal in Wales in 2019.

She also won another Silver Medal at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle in August 2019.

Most recently she took part in the British Transplant Games in Leeds, where she won Bronze, and at the European Transplant Games in Oxford where she won a Gold and a Silver medal.

Boryana said: “Sport was always one of my passions before my illness, so when I discovered about Transplant Sport I was extremely interested in getting involved.

"I am really fortunate to be alive and I encourage everyone to discuss and share the importance of Organ Donation.

"I now live a second life thanks to my Donor.”

Boryana is raising money for Transplant Sport UK.