Kenilworth's A46 'bridge to nowhere' question receives no answer

A district councillor’s plea for assurance that the delayed A46 ‘bridge to nowhere’ will not end up five years overdue fell on deaf ears with his questions unanswered.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem), who represents Kenilworth St John’s on Warwick District Council (WDC), queried why the controversial overdue and over budget road scheme did not feature in Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) recently refreshed delivery plan.

It is a rolling two-year list of strategic priorities which, according to the county’s complementary report, lays out “specific and trackable actions and responsibilities for delivery”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that last year’s refresh offered a “more focused view of the key activity we need to prioritise to deliver”, adding: “This has now been reviewed again with engagement and input from executive directors and directors regarding their ‘must do’ deliverables.

Cllr Richard Dickson with the A46 Bridge near Kenilworth in the background. Photo supplied.

“The plan is intended to be a clear expression of significant and critical activity in sufficient detail to provide the public, councillors, wider stakeholders and colleagues with a defined programme of delivery against the strategic ambitions set out in the council plan, providing transparency and accountability.”

Work to create a roundabout over the A46 at Stoneleigh Junction, near Kenilworth, in a bid to improve road capacity and safety, was announced in December 2020 and due to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Funded through the government, the West Midlands Combined Authority and WCC, it was projected to cost £38 million but the bridge that towers over the road to and from Coventry remains unconnected due to a lack of available materials to finish the job and a subsequent dispute with contractors Colas over who is responsible for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, WCC, which is on the hook for any cost overruns, has set aside an additional £16 million to cover the extra bill – more money than it had been due to contribute in the first place.

It has been a bone of contention for some time but an information page with frequently asked questions on the council’s website shows no update since November 2024.

Addressing the county’s cabinet last week, Cllr Dickson queried why such a big project had not been referenced in the refreshed document and asked whether the A46 project would be completed by the end of the council plan, which runs to the end of March 2027.

He asked the same about the “long-delayed, multi-million pound Kenilworth to Leamington cycle route”, one he argued that “many people have campaigned for now for at least 20 years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A council delivery plan that doesn’t mention these two major community projects will, I fear, have little credibility,” he added.

“It risks being a plan that has little hope of creating a better future in Warwickshire. Worst of all, I fear it’ll be a plan that few people in our communities will trust anyone to deliver.”

In response, leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) described the plan as “high-level”, adding: “It doesn’t have specific projects identified within it.

“Under each of these plans, there is a departmental area where those delivery projects sit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You wouldn’t see specific school projects, or things like property projects that we have, and they are big schemes.

“That’s the nature of this one but we do take on board your comments.

"Principles are where this paper is.”

Nothing was said on the prospects of either project being completed by March 2027.