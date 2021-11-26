Kenilworth's Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled - here's why

Christmas lights switch-ons in Kenilworth have been cancelled

Christmas lights switch-ons in Kenilworth have been cancelled.

Warwick District Council and partners have announced that this evening’s (Friday November 26) Christmas light switch-on events in Warwick Road and High Street have been cancelled due to the weather forecast.

The council has said that high winds are causing issues with the placing of stalls and marquees, and now the council has made the decision has been made to cancel the events.