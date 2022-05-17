Kenilworth’s Naturewatch week returns for a second year

Running from Thursday May 26 to Friday June 3, Naturewatch Week is focused on providing the community with a range of free activities that will help them engage with Kenilworth and its environment. Photo supplied

Kenilworth’s Naturewatch week will be returning for a second year.

Kenilworth Town Council’s Climate Emergency Working Group will be bringing back the series of events this summer half term.

Cllr Sam Cooke and a group of volunteers have been working to bring the events together and finalise the schedule, which can be found on Kenilworth Town Council’s website.

This year there will be the return of some popular events from last year such as stream dipping, the Friends of Abbey Fields TREEmendous Trees session, and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust’s Walk in Crackley Woods.

Building on feedback from last year, Cllr Cooke has also worked to incorporate sessions focusing on birds, with a 6 am bird song walk in Kenilworth Common and a bird walk around Kenilworth.

A spokesperson from the organising group said: “The support of the council, the local community and the volunteers who are running the events is very much appreciated and makes all of this possible.

"We received some really amazing, constructive feedback following our inaugural event last summer, which we have sought to incorporate to the best of our abilities.