Kenilworth's popular Christmas window walk is back – here's how to take part

Keep your eyes peeled when your are out and about – Kenilworth’s popular Christmas window walk is back in town.

In total, 34 families in the community entered this year’s event, which is organised by St Nicholas C of E Primary School’s PTA.

The format is the same as previous years, where people collect the letters on the route, work out the phrase then enter the draw for a chance to win a hamper.

All funds raised will be going towards the PTA Charity, which in turn supports the school, children and families within the St Nicholas community.

The window will run until January 2.

Route maps can be bought for £2 at the following Kenilworth locations: The Engine, School Lane Chip Shop, Nicolas Hair Shop in Albion Street and Kenilworth Book.