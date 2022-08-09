Kenilworth's squash star Sarah-Jane Perry wins silver medal - to add to her bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games

Sarah-Jane Perry (right) and Alison Waters with their silver medals

Kenilworth's squash star Sarah-Jane Perry won a silver medal last night (Monday) to add to her bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Perry - who learned her trade at Kenilworth Squash Club and lives in the town - and Alison Waters were beaten 2-0 by New Zealand in the final of the women's doubles final event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The English duo came unstuck against defending champions Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.

The Kiwis punished No.2 seeded England for a slow start as they took a 5-2 lead, before more aggressive court positioning from Perry and Waters allowed England to move ahead at 8-6.

Unfortunately, England were unable to hold onto this position, with the impressive left-hander Landers-Murphy helping the Kiwis score five successive points to win the first game 11-8.

The 2022 World Doubles silver medallists pushed hard in the second game and took the first two points, only to be pegged back to 9-4.

Cheered on by the crowd, Perry and Waters regained their composure and went within two points at 9-7. New Zealand though, then moved to 10-7 and, despite saving one match ball, England could not perform a memorable escape as King and Landers-Murphy took the match with an 11-8 win.

Perry, who was born in Birmingham, said: "My partner Becky has been amazing taking up the slack with our five-month-old son Elijah so that I can train properly.

“It has been extra special him being here and being able to watch me throughout the games.”

Having won singles bronze behind team-mate Gina Kennedy, the 32-year-old reached the women’s doubles podium alongside the retiring Alison Waters.

Perry also won the bronze medal in the women's singles last Wednesday (August 3), beaten by England team-mate (and eventual gold medallist) Georgina Kennedy at the semi-final stage before recovering from 0-2 down to win 3-2 against New Zealand's Joelle King to take the third place medal.