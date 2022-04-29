Kenilworth's Talisman Theatre announces new monthly fringe night

The Talisman Theatre Company has announced a new monthly fringe night. Photo supplied

The Talisman Theatre in Kenilworth has announced a new monthly fringe evening.

Held at the Holiday Inn in the centre of Kenilworth, Talisman Fringe will take place on the first Thursday of each month with the first one on May 5.

The May event will be two short comedy plays and some live music, and will be the first in a series of mixed-bill fringe nights aiming ‘to bring something different to the arts scene in Kenilworth’.

Talisman Fringe has developed over the past few months and comes out of the work the Kenilworth Theatre did during lock down to keep theatre alive.

Rod Wilkinson, who is behind this initiative, said: “During the pandemic we began producing short audio plays.

"We found all of these great scripts that weren’t long enough for a full stage production but needed to be performed in person rather than just as an audio play.

“We’re also aware that not everyone knows about what a great theatre scene Kenilworth has and so we’re keen to reach a more diverse audience.

"These performances will be right in the heart of Kenilworth and over the months there will be something for everyone.

“And we’ll be going to different parts of the artistic community to invite them to be part of Talisman Fringe performances so we can attract as many different types of performers and people as possible.

“And of course, we’re enormously pleased that our friends at the Holiday Inn came onboard.

“Fringe theatre encapsulates the best of live, fun and engaging performing arts, including a varying selection of comedy, theatre and music, which is what we’ll deliver in an hour-long format each month.”

Talisman Fringe will be held every first Thursday of the month at the Holiday Inn with two performances at 7.30pm and 9pm.

The £5 tickets can be pre-booked online or people can pay on the night. The bar will also be open and tables will be set out in cabaret style.